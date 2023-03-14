LA Times Today: Exide lead cleanup leaves fear and frustration in its wake

The Exide battery plant in Vernon, California spewed toxic waste into neighboring Maywood, east L.A., and the surrounding communities for decades. The plant was shuttered in 2015 and the process of lead remediation was set to begin. Now, years later, residents are frustrated with the lack of progress.



A Times investigation details how the states cleanup efforts devolved into a mess of its own. L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe brought the story.