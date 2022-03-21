LA Times Today: Fatburger family under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, records show

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Federal agents are investigating the CEO of fast food chains Fatburger and Johnny Rockets for alleged financial crime.



The accusations include securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion.



L.A. Times reporter Matthew Hamilton broke down the details in his latest investigation.