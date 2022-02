LA Times Today: A father’s death, a son’s despair. How COVID upended a family

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

L.A. Times staff writer Brittny Mejia shared the grief of one woman who lost the love of her life to COVID-19 and then her child soon after to depression.