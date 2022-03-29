LA Times Today: Which influential women should L.A. name its streets after?

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Cesar Chavez are all honored with streets in Los Angeles. But a new initiative aims to name more American streets after influential women.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison offers some possible candidates, from Marilyn Monroe to Biddy Mason.



Here’s what Patt says.