LA Times Today: Feral pigs are biological time bombs. Can California stem their ‘exponential’ damage?

A bill working its way through the California legislature could make it easier for hunters to kill feral pigs.



Wild hogs are an invasive species that can be found in nearly every county across the state.



The animals are estimated to cause at least two million dollars in crop damage each year.



L.A. Times reporter Susanne Rust has been covering the scope of this problem.