LA Times Today: FIDM students left in lurch after surprise merger
The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising has been a mainstay of creativity in Los Angeles for over 50 years.
But, earlier this year, the FIDM design school merged with Arizona State University’s design program.
SoCal native Rebecca Feldman was admitted to FIDM’s design school, but her program was cut during the merger. She shared her experience with L.A. Times reporter Grace Toohey and they both spoke to Lisa McRee.
