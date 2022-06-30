LA Times Today: California’s Forest Service firefighters face a morale crisis

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Each year wildfires across California are intensifying. The fallout is taking a toll on the hotshots trained to fight them. Recently, an experienced wildland firefighter publicly resigned in an effort to shed light on some of the problems they are facing.



Alex Wigglesworth is an environmental reporter who covers wildfires for the L.A. Times and she joined us with more.