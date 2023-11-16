LA Times Today: Free Animal Doctor sets sights on low cost vet clinic

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Six years ago, two animal advocates from Sierra Madre created Free Animal Doctor, a non-profit that’s raised a million dollars for sick and injured animals whose humans can’t afford their pets’ veterinary bills.



Today, Free Animal Doctor has figured out a way to save even more animals at a fraction of the cost and most importantly a fraction of the time. They just need help building it.