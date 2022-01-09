LA Times Today: Freeway bridge for cougars

If you drive the 101 Freeway through Agoura, soon you’ll notice the construction of a new bridge… but you won’t see cars or pedestrians crossing over it.



L.A. Times staff writer, Louis Sahagun joined us to share one woman’s life-long passion for wildlife and a bridge in L.A. that may save animals like cougars from extinction.