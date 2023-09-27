LA Times Today: For 72 years, Friendly House has been on the front lines helping women with addictions

Last year, drug overdoses took more than 100,000 American lives.



September is National Recovery Month, which celebrates the gains made by those recovering from substance abuse and honors those who facilitate the healing.



One place that bears witness to those gains every day is Friendly House in Los Angeles. It’s the very first women’s residential recovery home in the world and has treated more than 50,000 women since 1951.