Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
485654-me-los-angeles-high-rise-fire01_ALS.JPG
9 Images

Fire breaks out in L.A. high-rise

Firefighters work to rescue a man trapped by a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of a 25-story residential building in Los Angeles. Firefighter were able to reach the man and safely rescue him. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A resident tries to escape the flames as Los Angeles Firefighters battled a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A resident tries to escape the flames that enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Residents are airlifted from the roof of the Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A resident tries to escape the flames as Los Angeles Firefighters battled a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Displaced residents reunited with their friends and family after they are led to a temporary shelter after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in a 25-story Westside residential building in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Firefighters battled a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Displaced residents are led to a temporary shelter after a fire broke out in a 25-story Westside residential building in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Displaced residents reunited with their friends and family after they are led to a temporary shelter after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in a 25-story Westside residential building in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
1/9