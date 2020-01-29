9 Images
Fire breaks out in L.A. high-rise
Firefighters work to rescue a man trapped by a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of a 25-story residential building in Los Angeles. Firefighter were able to reach the man and safely rescue him. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A resident tries to escape the flames as Los Angeles Firefighters battled a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Residents are airlifted from the roof of the Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Displaced residents reunited with their friends and family after they are led to a temporary shelter after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in a 25-story Westside residential building in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Firefighters battled a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Displaced residents are led to a temporary shelter after a fire broke out in a 25-story Westside residential building in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
