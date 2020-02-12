4 Images
Fire tears through O.C. apartment complex
Firefighters start to mop-up after battling a five-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Tustin. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A neighbor comforts Gigliola Macias, right, displaced by fire. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Arson investigators at the scene of a five-alarm fire that caused the roof of a building in a two-story apartment complex in Tustin to collapse. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A five-alarm fire in a two-story apartment complex in Tustin left two residents injured. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
