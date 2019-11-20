9 Images
First storm of the season rolls through Southern California
Snow begins to accumulate as the first snowfall of the season arrives in Wrightwood, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Joan Havens, 2, of Pehlan, is mesmerized while walking in the snow in Wrightwood, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Frank Martinez of Wrightwood, Calif., walks back home after running errands in the first snowfall of the season in Wrightwood. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Tramell Waller, with his girlfriend, Keena Spencer, welcome the rain and hail falling in downtown Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Rain clouds are seen above downtown from Angels Point in Echo Park. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Terry Milner goes for a walk on Seal Beach pier on a cold, windy and rainy day. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Brandy Buzza, left, Savannah Sickler, under the warmth of red blanket at Seal Beach on a cold and rainy day. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
People cross the road in Echo Park as rain falls on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Tadghe Hardman, left, walks with his children Steve Hardman and Kisi Hardman under gray skies and rain on top of the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
