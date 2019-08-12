5 Images
Funeral held for slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz
Pallbearers wait as an American flag is place on the casket during the funeral Mass of slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A funeral Mass was held for slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Rocio and Canderlario Diaz, mother and father of slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz, hug a member of the clergy following a memorial service for their son, LAPD Officer Juan Diaz. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
An LAPD officer wipes away tears during the memorial service for fellow LAPD Officer Juan Diaz during his funeral services at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
An honor guard waits with an American flag during the funeral Mass of slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
