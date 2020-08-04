Gunfire at party at Mulholland Drive mansion leaves woman dead
Three people were shot, one fatally, at a party in a mansion on Mulholland Drive where police had investigated a disturbance hours earlier.
View of the home in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive, where gunfire early Tuesday left one woman dead and sent two other people to a hospital, at a massive party held in defiance of coronavirus-related health orders. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
