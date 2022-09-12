Volunteer python hunter Dave Hackathorn, 53, of Waverly, West Virginia, a snake spotter, on the roof
11 Images

Hunters track pythons in the Florida Everglades

Invasive species threaten to overwhelm efforts to restore the Everglades, with none more voracious than Burmese pythons.

A vehicle drives through the Everglades with a person in a rack on the roof

Volunteer python hunter Dave Hackathorn, 53, of Waverly, W.Va., keeps an eye out for snakes from the roof of an SUV driven by Donna Kalil, 60, of Kendall, Fla.   (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A python hunter shines a light in the Everglades.

Donna Kalil, a python removal agent contracted by the South Florida Water Management District, looks for a python nest in the Everglades west of Weston, Fla.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Two people in reflective vests hold a large snake

Donna Kalil and volunteer python hunter Dave Hackathorn get ready to bag an 8.5-foot python in the Everglades.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Python hunters shine a light from a vehicle roof

Volunteers Amy Siewe, 45, of Naples, Fla., and Dave Hackathorn keep an eye out for snakes from the roof of Donna Kalil’s SUV.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Python hunters bag a snake

Donna Kalil and Dave Hackathorn bag a 5-foot python in the Everglades,  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A python hunter holds a snake.

Donna Kalil with an 8.5-foot python.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

An alligator in the Everglades at night

An alligator in the water of the Everglades off Highway 27, west of Weston, Fla.   (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A dragonfly rests.

A dragonfly rests on a blade of grass in the Everglades.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A large black bird in a tree

An anhinga rests in a tree in the Everglades.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Two python hunters stand by a truck with coolers and a snake in the back

Louis Cave, left, of Key Largo, Fla., and Joaquin Vila of Miami turn in snakes on the last day of the Python Challenge. In the truck is an 8-foot python caught by Cave.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Python hunters hug

Donna Kalil, right, thanks volunteer python hunter Dave Hackathorn after he gave her a snake walking stick before they head out for an evening of python hunting in the Everglades.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

1/11