16 Images
It was simple: The Betty Broderick trials in photos
Photos from the case of La Jolla socialite Betty Broderick, convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989.
Elisabeth “Betty” Broderick is led by marshals through the hallways of the downtown San Diego County Courthouse on her way to a holding cell after being convicted of the murder of her ex-husband, Dan, and his new wife, Linda, on Dec. 10, 1991. (Don Kohlbauer / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Linda and Dan Broderick, right, some months before their marriage with San Diego attorney Vincent Bartolotta Jr. (File photo)
Broderick cries while testifying in her own defense Nov. 5, 1991. (Michael Darden / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Daniel and Linda Broderick’s house on Aug. 17, 1990. (Lillian Kossacoff / San Diego Union-Tribune)
The weapon used to kill Dan and Linda Broderick, photographed during the trial of Betty Broderick on Nov. 14, 1991. (Michael Franklin / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Broderick pleads not guilty on Nov. 15, 1989. With her is attorney Mark Wolf. (Jerry McClard / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Broderick on Nov. 14, 1991, during her trial. (Michael Franklin / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Broderick looks across the courtroom on Nov. 13, 1991, at the downtown San Diego County Courthouse. (Jack Yon / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Prosecutor Kerry Wells holds a photograph during the trial on Oct. 15, 1991. (Michael Darden / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Medical Examiner Christopher Swalwell, left, shows the path of bullets that killed Linda Broderick as prosecutor Paul Burakoff looks on in Betty Broderick’s retrial on Oct. 16, 1991. (Michael Darden / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Broderick fights back tears while answering questions from defense attorney Jack Earley on Oct. 30, 1990. (Jack Yon / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Betty Broderick during her trial. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Jack Earley, one of the top criminal defense attorneys in O.C., in his Irvine law library. Among his high-profile clients is Betty Broderick. (Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)
Dan Broderick in an undated photo. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Betty Broderick smiles as the jury reads its verdict on Dec. 10, 1991. Her attorney, Jack Earley, reacts differently. (J.T. MacMillan / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Betty Broderick serves her sentence at the California Institution for Women Chino. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
1/16