They’re getting ready to toast and serve L.A. hikers again. And the drinks really are free
As you prepare to lace up the hiking boots again, be on the lookout for these lads in the bow ties and suspenders. More than hikers, they’re also bartenders.
Jack Petros, from left, Dylan Skolnik and David Weber, members of the Summit Sippers, hike along a trail in Pacific Palisades. Summit Sippers set up impromptu little bars at random view spots on L.A.-area hiking trails. They are all avid hikers who enjoy the experience of hiking and then serving drinks.
Petros, left, Weber and Skolnik set up their makeshift bar along the trail in Pacific Palisades. They wear bow ties and suspenders, and one dons a top hat.
Petros, Weber and Skolnik make drinks. The beverages are free, and the three won't even take tips.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Weber hands a hiker a drink.
Petros and Weber tend the bar. The Sippers are careful not to leave trash behind or block spots where hikers might like to take photos.
Weber makes a drink for a hiker.
