On a warm day in Southern California, county line separates beachgoers from stay-homers

Ty Renner, 34, left, and husband Randy Renner, 33, do a circuit training workout in parking area in front of their home in Hermosa Beach. Normally, they would work out at the gym called After Burn Fitness in Hermosa Beach but it is closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. They said that they have a business from home called South Bay Social, an entertainment app that informs people what is currently going on in the South Bay but all their clients are currently on pause. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)