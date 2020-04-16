16 Images
On a warm day in Southern California, county line separates beachgoers from stay-homers
A surfer literally hangs ten and a bit more while catching waves as some tried to regain some semblance of normality during days of the coronavirus pandemic at Point Mugu State Park in Ventura County Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Point Mugu State Park has been temporarily closed since April 7 in an effort to prevent visitation surges to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A group of friends, who briefly didnOt comply with social distancing, enjoy moment of normality during days of the coronavirus pandemic along Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park in Ventura County Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Point Mugu State Park has been temporarily closed since April 7 in an effort to prevent visitation surges to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Rojae Mill, 24, left, and Sophie Goodmanson, 23, enjoy dancing and jumping around at Belmont Shore beach that is closed for swimming due to COVID-19 in Long Beach, CA. Mill and Goodmanson, both furloughed from a coffee shop, were meeting first since COVID-19 closed everything down. Goodmanson said OCoronavirus has showed us how to be ourselves. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Kayakers, boaters and a paddle boarder observe Coronavirus social distancing rules while exercising and gliding through Huntington Harbour on the first warm day in weeks with a view of recently snow-capped San Gabriel mountains in Huntington Beach, CA, on April 15, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A person floats through calm cool waters of Bayshore Beach marina on Wednesday morning a hottest day in Long Beach, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A man sitting Bayshore Beach enjoys morning view of marina and mountains in Long Beach, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Security guard Maria Rodas patrols along the strand in Hermosa Beach that is closed to the public as well as the beach due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Ventura Promenade Beach Playground is closed as Ventura City has closed its parks, beach and pier on Wednesday morning as the sunshine and warm temperatures brought people to the beach despite warnings about the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ventura, CA. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Miriam Burciga, 27, enjoys a socially distant perch overlooking Point Mugu State Park during days of the coronavirus pandemic along Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Point Mugu State Park has been temporarily closed since April 7 in an effort to prevent visitation surges to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Tommie Dillione, left, works from home on her computer, Chloe Houlihin, who is an on-call medical field engineer, relaxes in a hammock as Jay Mitsch watches home videos with his son, Avry (CQ), 3, at Trask Triangle Park amid coronavirus pandemic social distancing regulations in Playa Del Rey, CA, on April 15, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Ventura City Police Lieutenant Al Gomez gives verbal warnings as people populate Ventura beach promenade which has closed its parks, beach and pier on Wednesday morning as the sunshine and warm temperatures brought people to the beach despite warnings about the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ventura. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Dean Banks, 64, who has spent 61 of those years in Ventura with his dancing partner Cate Moore as they cycle through the Ventura Promenade at Seaside Park in the City of Ventura Wednesday morning as the sunshine and warm temperatures brought people to the beach despite warnings about the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ventura. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
John Dodson, 69, takes his 3 and a half mile walk to the Ventura Pier in the City of Ventura Wednesday morning as the sunshine and warm temperatures brought people to the beach despite warnings about the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ventura. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Ty Renner, 34, left, and husband Randy Renner, 33, do a circuit training workout in parking area in front of their home in Hermosa Beach. Normally, they would work out at the gym called After Burn Fitness in Hermosa Beach but it is closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. They said that they have a business from home called South Bay Social, an entertainment app that informs people what is currently going on in the South Bay but all their clients are currently on pause. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Children at surfers point at seaside park in Ventura as Ventura City has closed its parks, beach and pier on Wednesday morning as the sunshine and warm temperatures brought people to the beach despite warnings about the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ventura. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Families, cyclists and joggers continue to congregate at the Promenade Ventura Pier while Ventura City has closed its parks, beach and pier on Wednesday morning as the sunshine and warm temperatures brought people to the beach despite warnings about the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ventura. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
