‘It is heartening’ Long Beach overwhelmed by volunteers helping clean up after looting
After looters set fire and destroyed the building Sunday evening, a large group of volunteers help clean up Legacy Beauty & Barber Salon, near the intersection of Pine Ave. and 7th Street Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
After rioters looted, destroyed and burned businesses at along Pine Ave. Sunday evening, a California National Guard soldier stands guard in front of The Laugh Factory at The Pike area Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
After rioters looted, destroyed and burned businesses along Pine Ave. Sunday evening, a volunteer finishes cleaning up in front of Men’s Suit Outlet at the intersection of 7th Street and Pine Ave. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
After rioters looted, destroyed and burned businesses along Pine Ave. Sunday evening, a California National Guard soldier acknowledges a supporter while standing guard on Pine Ave. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
After rioters looted, destroyed and burned businesses along Pine Ave. Sunday evening, California National Guard members stand outside the Renaissance Hotel while patroling the streets Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
After rioters looted, destroyed and burned businesses along Pine Ave. Sunday evening, California National Guard members patrol The Pike and Long Beach Convention area Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
After rioters looted, destroyed and burned businesses along Pine Ave. Sunday evening, California National Guard members patrol the streets Monday, June 1, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
