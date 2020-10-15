Lakers fan treated for eyeball injury (Warning: graphic images)
William Gonzalez suffered gruesome injuries to his right eye when he was hit by an LAPD projectile while celebrating the Lakers’ NBA title near Staples Center. The following are graphic images from his doctor.
William Gonzalez, 22, was treated for injuries to his eyeball and eye socket after being hit by an LAPD projectile. The following are graphic images from his doctor. (Dr. Linden Doss)
Dr. Linden Doss shows the injuries to William Gonzalez’s right eye and eye socket. (Dr. Linden Doss)
The damage was extensive, Doss said, as if Gonzales had been struck by a bat and bitten by a dog all at once. (Dr. Linden Doss)
Gonzalez will never see out of his right eye and will probably need to have it removed to avoid the threat of losing vision in his good eye, the doctor said. (Dr. Linden Doss)