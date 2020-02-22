3 Images
Latino voters seem fond of ‘Tio’ Bernie
PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders rally in Santa Ana
David Reyes holds up his baby, Galadriel Reyes, 8 months old, as his wife, Erica Smith joins supporters cheering as they listen to Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speak at Valley High School in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Supporters cheer as Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at Valley High School in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at Valley High School in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
