9 Images
Little Richard | 1932–2020
Little Richard, the flamboyant, piano-pounding showman who injected sheer abandon into rock ’n’ roll in its early days, died Saturday. He was 87.
Musician Little Richard is shown in January 1992. (Associated Press)
Singer Little Richard performs on the stage of the Olympia Concert Hall in June 2005 in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin / AFP /Getty Images)
American rock ‘n’ roll singer Little Richard on a visit to England in 1962. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Singer Little Richard giving the peace sign with both hands ahead of the London Rock and Roll Show in August 1972 at Wembley Stadium in London. (Jack Kay/Getty Images)
Singer Little Richard performing at Wembley Stadium in 1972. (Rosemary Matthews/Getty Images)
Musician Little Richard poses at a press conference in Los Angeles in 1981. (Randy Rasmussen/Associated Press)
The wife of singer Otis Redding, Zelda Redding, holds onto her husband’s trophy as it is presented by Little Richard at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York on Jan. 19, 1989. (Susan Ragan/Associated Press)
Singer Little Richard and the Pointer Sisters perform during the taping of the “American Bandstand’s 50th... A Celebration” television special honoring the dance-music show April 21, 2002, in Pasadena. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Little Richard performs at the Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans in 2009. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
1/9