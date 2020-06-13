Thousands protest in Palmdale over the death of Robert Fuller

Paris Draper, left, leads chants for justice at a protest in Palmdale on Saturday over the death of a young Black man, Robert Fuller. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters gather in a park at Palmdale City Hall on Saturday to mourn the death of a young Black man, Robert Fuller. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators gather at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station on Saturday to demand justice for the death of Robert Fuller. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Diamond Alexander, center, sister of Robert Fuller, pleads for justice for her brother as hundreds of gathered in Palmdale on Saturday to mourn his death. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Paris Draper leads a prayer for justice during a protest march in Palmdale on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators gather at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators gather at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)