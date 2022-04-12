Millionaire’s Row, Pasadena

Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena was once known as Millionaire’s Row for is tony real estate.
A Millionaire’s Row mansion in Pasadena is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. (Stairs lead up to a large home with red and white striped awnings and red-tiled roof.)
Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena became well known for its massive homes, including the Blossom Residence seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows a Pasadena home with large columns in the entryway. ()
Pasadena was no stranger to ostentatious homes, as seen on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
The Marshall mansion is now the Mayfield Senior School in Pasadena. It’s seen here on a vintage postcard, postmarked in 1921, from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena was known for its stately real estate and famous inhabitants in L.A.'s early days. ()
A large oak tree shades Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena, seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. The tree stood until 1911, according to an account by Nathan Masters in Los Angeles Magazine. (Horse-drawn carriages ply Orange Grove Avenue, with a large oak tree in the center of the thoroughfare.)