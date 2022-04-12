Vintage postcard from Patt Morrison's collection
Millionaire’s Row, Pasadena

Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena was once known as Millionaire’s Row for is tony real estate.

A Millionaire’s Row mansion in Pasadena is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. (Stairs lead up to a large home with red and white striped awnings and red-tiled roof.)

A large home on a grassy knoll with an American flag flying above a turret-like feature.

Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena became well known for its massive homes, including the Blossom Residence seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

Massive columns mark the entry of a Pasadena estate

A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows a Pasadena home with large columns in the entryway. ()

Large steps, flanked by palm trees and flowers, lead to the dramatic facade of a large home.

Pasadena was no stranger to ostentatious homes, as seen on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

Seen in black and white, a massive home rises above terraced hills in Pasadena.

The Marshall mansion is now the Mayfield Senior School in Pasadena. It’s seen here on a vintage postcard, postmarked in 1921, from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

Ivy climbs the facade of a Pasadena mansion.

Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena was known for its stately real estate and famous inhabitants in L.A.'s early days. ()

A large oak tree shades Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena, seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. The tree stood until 1911, according to an account by Nathan Masters in Los Angeles Magazine(Horse-drawn carriages ply Orange Grove Avenue, with a large oak tree in the center of the thoroughfare.)

