Photos: Newport Beach to keep beaches open
The Newport Beach City Council rejected a measure that would have closed its beaches for three consecutive weekends in May.
The scene at Newport Beach on Tuesday. The Newport Beach City Council rejected a measure that would have closed its beaches for three consecutive weekends in May. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Bicyclists ride past mostly closed businesses on Tuesday. Any visitors to the city’s beaches will see an increased presence of police officers and lifeguards, and the council supported citing anyone who doesn’t follow the social distancing order. ( Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Rusty Renk, standing, was among those at a special meeting by the Newport Beach City Council. The council advised city staff to maintain beach access with additional enforcement of social distancing. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The council action followed a busy weekend in Newport Beach as thousands of visitors sought to escape the Southern California heatwave. Pictured is an aerial view Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Some areas were closed Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The city said in its news release that it “will continue to communicate the critical importance of responsible social distancing and adherence to the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order during the upcoming weekends.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Outside the council meeting, opponents of beach and business restrictions made their presence known.
Other visitors expressed their views in other ways. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Visitors walk past a statue of fallen Newport Beach lifeguard Ben Carlson on Tuesday. San Clemente, which also saw its beaches filled with visitors over the weekend, deferred taking action on a similar bid to close its beaches. ( Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
