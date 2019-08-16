12 Images
Paradise High students return to school
Nearly nine months after a wildfire destroyed much of Paradise, Calif., students returned to public schools this week, a moment many hope will mark the beginning of a rebirth.
Students return to Paradise High School on Thursday for the first day of class since the Camp fire ravaged the community nearly nine months ago. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Vice Principal Jillian Damon greets students with high-fives as they step off the school bus at Paradise High School. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Shannon Moakley, 17, makes her way through the early morning shadows while returning to class at Paradise High School. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Principal Jeff Marcus, second from left, agreed to come out of retirement when the high school’s former principal was forced out of town by the Camp fire. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Paradise High School students cheer during a pep rally Thursday morning. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Students pack the gym for the pep rally. About 1,500 students attended class Thursday, down from the 3,400 enrolled before the Camp fire. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Cheerleaders welcome a student to the pep rally at Paradise High School. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Seventh-grader Dusti Tuter, facing the camera, hugs a visiting filmmaker at the end of the pep rally at Paradise High School. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Social studies teacher Josh Bullock points to the date, “11/8/18,” that has remained on the whiteboard in his classroom since the day the Camp fire ignited. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Social studies teacher Josh Bullock leads a full class on the first day of school at Paradise High. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Students were all smiles during science teacher Wendy Marsters’ class on the first day of school at Paradise High. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Biology and English teacher Ambrosia Krinsky, right, hugs a student as she welcomes her class back to Paradise High School. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
