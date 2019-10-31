7 Images
Photos: Castlewood fire in Fullerton
Castlewood fire in Fullerton, California
A crew prepares to cut a fire line at the Castlewood fire in Fullerton. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dyanna Andreou, a resident of the Coyote Hills neighborhood, watches firefighters battle the Castlewood fire. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A Newport Beach firefighter prepares to leave the scene as Los Angeles County firefighters move in on the Castlewood fire. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Smoke rises from the Castlewood fire. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work the scene of the Castlewood fire. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A firefighter surveys the scene near the Castlewood fire. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters mop up after stopping the progress of the Castlewood fire in Fullerton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
