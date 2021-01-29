Photos | Cicely Tyson, actress who captured the power and grace of Black women in America, dies
Cicely Tyson, an actress famed for her elegant stage presence and her insistence — sometimes futile — on roles that reflected the power and grace of Black women in America, has died.
Actress Cicely Tyson accepts her honorary Oscar onstage at the 2018 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)
Cicely Tyson in “Roots,” which followed 100 tumultuous years and several generations of the author’s African ancestors, from the arrival of Kunta Kinte, the West African youth kidnapped into slavery and shipped to America, through emancipation after the Civil War. (ABC Photo Archives)
Actress Cicely Tyson in a scene from the movie Sounder, 1972. (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images)
Portrait of actress Cicely Tyson who is reprising her Tony Award-winning Broadway role in “The Trip to Bountiful” during rehearsals at the Music Center Annex of the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles August 28, 2014. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call for ‘The Gin Game’ at the John Golden Theatre on October 14, 2015 in New York City. (Walter McBride/WireImage)
Actress Cicely Tyson, left, presents the Eleanor Roosevelt Woman of Courage Award from the Wonder Woman Foundation, Inc., to Rosa Parks on Nov. 14, 1984. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Actress Cicely Tyson, center, accompanied by singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen, bottom left, and former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan, top left, blows a kiss after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Cicely Tyson poses with her Emmy Awards at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 1974. Tyson, the pioneering black actress nominated for an Oscar for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder.” (Associated Press)
Cicely Tyson places her hands in cement at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony on April 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press)
Kennedy Center Honors Honoree actress Cicely Tyson covers his face as fellow honoree conductor Seiji Ozawa, right, applauds for her on stage during a reception for them in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015 (ASSOCIATED PRESS)