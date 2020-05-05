6 Images
Photos: The heat is on in Southern California
In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a second heat wave in as many weeks comes to Southern California.
Django, wearing a cone after a surgery, spends time looking for lizards while owner Jared Talla relaxes on a grassy patch near the Silver Lake Recreation Center on Monday. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A woman takes the steps at Disney Hall on Monday as a heat wave dials up temperatures in downtown L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Lake Balboa/Beilenson Park is a draw in the San Fernando Valley, where temperatures Monday reached into the 90s. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Anna Henke and 1-year-old daughter Galinda, right, with Bella Ghazaryan and her 1-year-old daughter, Eva, spend time at Lake Balboa/Beilenson Park. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Sam Kiamehr, 3, has a little fun with the yellow caution tape cordoning off playground equipment at Lake Balboa/Beilenson Park amid a pandemic-time heat wave. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
With the heat on full blast, people strip down to the bare essentials, which include face masks, as they make their way around Silver Lake Reservoir on Monday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
