Photos: Memorial Day

President Trump salutes after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery to honor Memorial Day in Arlington, Va. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
President Trump, center, with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and First Lady Melania Trump, on the stairs in white, salutes after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day on Monday in Arlington, Va. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Children place a flowers at the graves of fallen soldiers Monday at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers and healthcare workers in Los Angeles. The general public was not able to attend the annual Memorial Day cemetery commemoration due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
Retired U.S. Navy Yeoman 1st Class Mark Stallins consoles a woman after he played taps at the gravesite of her relative Monday at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Sheridan, Colo. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wears a face mask after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Monday in New Castle, Del. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tony Anthony visits Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in San Diego on Memorial Day to pay tribute to fallen soldiers who served in the Vietnam War. (Ariana Drehsler / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Ian Kelly plays music on his bagpipes at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial on Monday in San Diego. (Ariana Drehsler / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Ruben and Emily Valencia visit the gravesite of Raul Guerra at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Monday in Whittier. Friends since fifth grade, Ruben Valencia and Guerra fought in the Vietnam War. Guerra was killed in Vietnam 1967. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Ruben and Emily Valencia visit the gravesite of Raul Guerra at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Monday in Whittier. In 1967, Guerra’s plane was shot down in Vietnam over a guard tower known as Monkey Mountain. Ruben Valencia spent 12 years trying to bring home Guerra’s remains for a proper burial. Since Guerra was buried in 2019, Valencia visits the gravesite often. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Gentile waves a flag as historic warbirds fly over the Queen Mary on Monday in Long Beach. The Memorial Day flyover was part of a salute to veterans and healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Gentile waves a flag as warbirds fly over the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Memorial Day. The 18-plane formation flew over Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Veterans wear masks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Los Cinco Puntos/Five Points Memorial in East Los Angeles on Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allan Valladares, a member of the 562nd Air National Guard Band of the West Coast, prepares to play the trumpet at a Memorial Day ceremony at Los Cinco Puntos/Five Points Memorial in East Los Angeles on Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Mayor Eric Garcetti attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Los Cinco Puntos/Five Points Memorial in East Los Angeles on Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Veterans including Karla Gonzalez, second from right, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, salute during a Memorial Day ceremony at Los Cinco Puntos/Five Points Memorial in East Los Angeles on Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
