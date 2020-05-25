Photos: Memorial Day

Ruben and Emily Valencia visit the gravesite of Raul Guerra at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Monday in Whittier. In 1967, Guerra’s plane was shot down in Vietnam over a guard tower known as Monkey Mountain. Ruben Valencia spent 12 years trying to bring home Guerra’s remains for a proper burial. Since Guerra was buried in 2019, Valencia visits the gravesite often. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)