Photos: The Easy fire in Simi Valley
President Ronald Reagan’s Air Force One sits on display at the Reagan Library as the Easy fire burns in the neighboring hills in Simi Valley. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Inmate crews set backfires to heavy brush along Madera Rd. as firefighters try to keep the Easy fire from crossing the road into Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters Iann Miller, left and Austin Houck, right, from Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit on patrol and mop up of the Easy Fire around the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Helicopters drop water after inmate crews set backfires to heavy brush along Madera Rd. as firefighters try to keep the Easy fire from crossing the road into Thousand Oaks. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Robyn Phipps, left, & Laura Horvitz rescue goats from a ranch along Tierra Rejada Road. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters from a Ventura City and Oxnard City Fire work to extinguish hot spots from the Easy fire along Tierra Rejada Road. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
SIMI VALLEY CA OCTOBER 30, 2019 — Trisha Trifunovich, right, holds up Jennifer Porter, left, as gusts of wind almost blow people over in the Easy fire zone near a Simi Valley Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Helicopters hit flames and burning brush along Madera Road as firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A statue of President Ronald Reagan titled “Along The Trail” stands outside the Reagan Library as the Easy Fire burns in the background in Simi Valley. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Billy Macfarlane uses a garden hose to put out embers from the Easy fire threatening his family’s ranch on Tierra Rejada Road in Simi Valley. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Dean Cato and his son, Robert, arrive to help friend Billy Macfarlane save his family’s ranch on Tierra Rejada Road in Simi Valley. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A horse runs free on Tierra Rejada Road early Oct. 30 as the Easy fire burns toward neighborhoods in Simi Valley. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
John Malta waters down mulch at his home while firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Equestrians flee with their horses as they evacuate Castle Rock Farms while firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
People run as they flee Castle Rock Farms while firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Brent Lamb prepares to move horses at a ranch along Tierra Rejada Road between Simi Valley and Moorpark as the Easy fire burns. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jose Gutierrez evacuates horses in Simi Valley as the Easy fire burns Oct. 30 in Simi Valley. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Smoke from the Easy fire on Tierra Rejada Road between Simi Valley and Moorpark. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Easy fire is burning near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Thick smoke choked the hillside where the large building — a repository of presidential records from former President Reagan’s administration — is perched. (KTLA)
A large brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Oct. 30 and was quickly burning toward neighborhoods, triggering mandatory evacuations amid strong Santa Ana winds. (KTLA)
