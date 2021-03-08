Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vintage postcards from Patt Morrison's collection for a column on neighborhoods that are not cities.
Postcards of L.A. neighborhoods that are definitely not cities

Do you live in the “city” of Hollywood? San Pedro? Eagle Rock? Tujunga? Sawtelle? We have news for you: You live in the city of Los Angeles.

Bright lights, not a city — Hollywood became part of L.A. in 1910. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

Just like the Hollywood of today — rolling green hills and plenty of pasture.  (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

Notice the streetcar tracks running along Hollywood Boulevard in this vintage postcard that was mailed in 1915. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood and Highland has certainly changed in the years since this postcard was printed. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A residential street in Hollywood is depicted on a vintage postcard. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

The port at San Pedro is shown in a postcard that was mailed in 1911. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

The main seat of government for San Pedro is now in downtown L.A., of course, not on Beacon Street. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

The rock formation from which Eagle Rock gets its name is seen in a vintage postcard. A shame that these picnic grounds aren’t still around. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard that was mailed in 1923 shows a pastoral Eagle Rock. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A bridge spans a creek, with the famed “eagle rock” in the background, in this vintage postcard. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A streetcar runs along Santa Monica Boulevard in what is now the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles. It was briefly its own city. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

The foothill neighborhood of Tujunga, with snowy mountains in the background — as much a part of the city of L.A. as Venice Beach. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

