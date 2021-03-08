Postcards of L.A. neighborhoods that are definitely not cities

Bright lights, not a city — Hollywood became part of L.A. in 1910. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Just like the Hollywood of today — rolling green hills and plenty of pasture. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Notice the streetcar tracks running along Hollywood Boulevard in this vintage postcard that was mailed in 1915. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Hollywood and Highland has certainly changed in the years since this postcard was printed. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A residential street in Hollywood is depicted on a vintage postcard. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The port at San Pedro is shown in a postcard that was mailed in 1911. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The main seat of government for San Pedro is now in downtown L.A., of course, not on Beacon Street. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The rock formation from which Eagle Rock gets its name is seen in a vintage postcard. A shame that these picnic grounds aren’t still around. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A vintage postcard that was mailed in 1923 shows a pastoral Eagle Rock. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A bridge spans a creek, with the famed “eagle rock” in the background, in this vintage postcard. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A streetcar runs along Santa Monica Boulevard in what is now the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles. It was briefly its own city. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The foothill neighborhood of Tujunga, with snowy mountains in the background — as much a part of the city of L.A. as Venice Beach. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)