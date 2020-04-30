4 Images
Posting riddles amid a puzzling pandemic | One family’s way of bringing a neighborhood together
Jen Bisgrove and her dog Jeager approach a joke of the day posted on a tree in her Mar Vista neighborhood. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Nina Schwartz, 11, reads the daily musing posted next to a giant inflatable AT-AT in her Mar Vista neighborhood. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A collection of jokes of the day posted by Jay and Kate Larsen in their front yard to brighten the days of their Mar Vista neighbors. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Kate Larsen, with her help of her children Reid, 6, and River, 4, posts a new joke of the day in front of their Mar Vista home. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
