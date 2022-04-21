Griffith Park's own P-22 was looking healthy again in late 2014, several months after treatment for rat poisoning and mange.
5 Images

Remote camera photos of P-22 on the prowl in Griffith Park

It’s been a decade since P-22 made his surprise appearance in Griffith Park, long considered too small and freeway-choked to support an apex predator.

Griffith Park's own P-22 was looking healthy again in late 2014, several months after treatment for rat poisoning and mange.

Griffith Park’s own P-22 was looking healthy again in late 2014, several months after treatment for rat poisoning and mange. (National Park Service)

Resident cougar P-22 in Los Angeles' Griffith Park in the wee hours of March 22, 2021.

Resident cougar P-22 in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park in the wee hours of March 22, 2021. (Michael Ordeñana / Natural History Museum )

At times, P-22 seems aware of the trail cameras that monitor his movements in Griffith Park.

At times, P-22 seems aware of the trail cameras that monitor his movements in Griffith Park. (Michael Ordeñana / Natural History Museum)

In this May 2020 shot, P-22 appears wary of the trail camera.

In this May 2020 shot, P-22 appears wary of the trail camera. (Michael Ordeñana / Natural History Museum)

P-22 is believed to be 12 or 13 years old. Mountain lions don't typically survive more than 12 years in the wild.

P-22 is believed to be 12 or 13 years old. Mountain lions don’t typically survive more than 12 years in the wild. (Michael Ordeñana / Natural History Museum)

1/5