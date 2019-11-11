This California town inspired ‘The Grapes of Wrath.’ Now, the state’s Okie past is fading

Pat Rush, 84, with the help of her daughter Angie Trigueiro, exits a structure at Weedpatch Camp like the one she and her family lived in after migrating from Oklahoma to Bakersfield in 1945. Rush was revisiting the camp, which housed migrant workers during the Dust Bowl, during October’s Dust Bowl Days festival. After three decades, the festival is ending because its organizers have grown too old, too tired. “I think it’s kind of sad, that [the history] will slowly but surely be forgotten,” Rush said. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)