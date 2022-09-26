LA Times Today: California vows to ban gas-fueled cars. But its record on big climate promises is mixed

In the continuing battle against climate change, California is banning the sale of new gasoline powered vehicles beginning in 2035.



As the largest auto market in the United States, the move could trigger a nationwide shift.



L.A. Times reporter Tony Briscoe took a look back at California’s history of climate initiatives to see how this new goal will fare.