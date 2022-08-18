LA Times Today: Gen Z students want better mental health care access on campus

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A recent study from University of California San Francisco found about half of young adults ages 18 to 25 experienced mental health symptoms during the pandemic.



Of that group, one-third were unable to access mental health services.



L.A. Times reporter Madalyn Amato wrote about how Gen Z is changing the conversation around mental health.



And UCLA student Meera Varma is one of those young people leading the way.