LA Times Today: District Attorney George Gascón’s policies face criticism

In last week’s State of the Union speech, President Biden acknowledged that recent upticks in crime have cities on edge.



In contrast: After the murder of George Floyd, the focus was on stopping police abuse with a wave of progressive district attorneys nationwide promising criminal justice reform.



L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón swept into office in that moment but is now facing criticism from both progressives who wanted reform and those who say his new policies have gone too far.