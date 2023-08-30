LA Times Today: Gil Garcetti shares his vision of the world through his photography

Gil Garcetti is a man who needs little introduction here in Southern California. He became a household name in the 1990s when, as district attorney, his office presided over the OJ Simpson murder trial.



Soon after leaving the D.A.’s office, the now 82-year old Garcetti switched his focus to art photography and discovered he could share his unique view of the world through his lens.