LA Times Today: Gil Garcetti shares his vision of the world through his photography
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Gil Garcetti is a man who needs little introduction here in Southern California. He became a household name in the 1990s when, as district attorney, his office presided over the OJ Simpson murder trial.
Soon after leaving the D.A.’s office, the now 82-year old Garcetti switched his focus to art photography and discovered he could share his unique view of the world through his lens.
Soon after leaving the D.A.’s office, the now 82-year old Garcetti switched his focus to art photography and discovered he could share his unique view of the world through his lens.