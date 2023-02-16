LA Times Today: Erika Girardi, Secret Service and a Hollywood wire fraud claim

By now, most are familiar with Beverly Hills housewife, Erika Jayne, who jump-started a pop career in mid-life with the help of her now embattled husband Tom Girardi — the high powered attorney accused of swindling more than $18 million from his clients.



In another twist in this already dramatic saga, a costume designer who outfitted Erika Jayne says he was all but ruined by the couple. And that Girardi’s connections with the Secret Service made it possible.



L.A. Times investigative reporters Harriet Ryan and Matt Hamilton break down their latest reporting.