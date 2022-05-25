LA Times Today: A Glendale teacher showed gay pride videos. Now, a furious debate erupts

A Glendale teacher faced a series of threats after showing videos celebrating gay pride to her students. At the heart of the debate is the question of what should be taught in schools about gender identity and sexuality.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume covered the controversy rocking the Glendale Unified School District.