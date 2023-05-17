LA Times Today: Remembering former Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina

Gloria Molina was a first in so many roles. In 1982, she became the first Latina elected to the state assembly. In 1986, she was the first Latina to be elected to the L.A. City Council. And in 1991, she was the first Latina to become an L.A. County Supervisor who served the people of East L.A., Pico-Union and the San Gabriel Valley for 23 years.



And by her side — sometimes as ally and occasionally an adversary — was long-time supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky who joined Lisa McRee to remember his friend and celebrate her legacy.