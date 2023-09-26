LA Times Today: If you do cough up a lung, is one healthcare plan better than another?
It was one of those weeks.
L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez had to cancel everything and hunker down at home to fight a terrible cough. He decided there was no better time to take on the daunting task of choosing a new health care plan before the deadline expired.
He learned quite a lot from experts and readers who wrote in about their experiences and joined Lisa McRee with their wisdom.
