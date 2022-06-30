LA Times Today: A landscaping hack and more tips for California’s water restrictions

A water shortage emergency has prompted limits on water usage for six million people in Southern California. For parts of L.A., Ventura and San Bernardino counties, outdoor watering is capped at one day per week.



For those who pride themselves on keeping a perfectly manicured lawn, it’s a sacrifice for the greater good. But there’s a landscaping hack that’s keeping the grass green.



L.A. Times utility journalism senior editor Jon Healy wrote about a more sustainable approach.