LA Times Today: Half Moon Bay farmworkers face ‘deplorable’ conditions

The Half Moon Bay mass shooting claimed seven lives and uncovered what Governor Newsom described as a stacking of issues — encompassing wage exploitation and deplorable living conditions for farmworkers.