The famous ‘Happy Foot Sad Foot Sign’ is once again predicting the future

The sign that used to adorn an intersection in Echo Park has been saved and moved to Los Feliz.

The “Happy Foot Sad Foot” sign was a fixture on Sunset Boulevard at the edge of Echo Park for over three decades.



According to local lore, if you passed the spinning sign and saw the sad foot, you were in for a bad day. But if you saw the happy foot first, then a good day lay ahead.



Bill, the owner of Y-Que Trading Post, a T-shirt shop in Los Feliz, took it upon himself to save the sign in September 2019 and has recently restored its fortune-telling powers inside of his store.