LA Times Today: Allegations of sexual harassment, armed surgeon roil top L.A. teaching hospital
Disturbing allegations have emerged at one of L.A.’s top teaching hospitals, including claims of sexual harassment and retaliation involving a surgeon who allegedly brought a firearm to work.
Three prominent Harbor-UCLA physicians have filed two lawsuits against the county, claiming management ignored years of complaints.
L.A. Times reporter Rebecca Ellis has been covering the story and joined Lisa McRee with the details.
