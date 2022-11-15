LA Times Today: Why Heather Hutt is a forgotten victim of L.A.'s leaked racist tape

Longtime political staffer Heather Hutt was sworn into the L.A. City Council in September, replacing former council member Mark Ridley Thomas, who faces trial on federal corruption charges.



But just weeks after stepping into her new role, evidence of a plot to hoard power at L.A. City Hall emerged after a secret recording was released.