LA Times Today: They set out to hike America’s longest trails. What could go wrong?

While most people were locked down during the first year of the pandemic, Jackson Parell and Sammy Potter were busy planning their escape.



Tired of being cooped up in online classrooms, the Stanford University students formed an ambitious plan: to hike three of the nation’s most difficult trails — the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide — all in a single year.



The trek, dubbed the “Calendar Year Triple Crown,” has been conquered by fewer than a dozen people.